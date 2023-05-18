BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Yoga Culture Bakersfield, a new studio in downtown, is hosting Puppy Yoga Classes at their new location in the marketplace.

The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center is bringing in adoptable puppies for the yoga session and all participants will have an opportunity to adopt one for free at the event.

This class will be held on the first Saturday in June, July and August.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds, awareness and allow some puppies to find new homes.

You are not required to a adopt a puppy to be part of the event and just signing up helps out the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center as a portion of the proceeds will be donated.

Tickets are 40 dollars and you can purchase here.