YETI recalls 20-ounce Rambler travel mugs due to burn hazard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — YETI is issuing a voluntary product recall of one of its travel mugs due to a burn hazard.

The company is recalling its Rambler 20-ounce mug with Stronghold lid. Yeti said the lid’s MagSlider and mug contents can be expelled if the mug is filled with hot liquid, sealed with the lid and shaken, which can pose an injury hazard.

The company said the mug was sold exclusively through its website and retail stores and does not include any sales from retailers such as Amazon, REI and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Anyone who has purchased this type of mug is encouraged to stop using it immediately. The Stronghold lid can be returned to YETI for a full refund of the product. To return your Stronghold lid, complete this return form or contact YETI at 1-833-444-3151 or productrecall@yeti.com.