Wounded Heroes Fund announces date for second drive-in movie night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wounded Heroes Fund has announced a date for its second Stranded at the Drive-In fundraiser after holding its first sold-out event last week.

The next screening is planned for Aug. 21 at the Kern County Raceway Park. The WHF said tickets will go on sale Monday and that it will announce within the next two weeks which movie has been picked for the event. The organization said it is also considering hiring a live band to play before the show.

On Friday, WHF Executive Director Wendy Porter said an estimated 500 people attended a screening of “Grease.” Food trucks were on site to sell food to moviegoers. Popcorn, ice cream and other snacks were also available.