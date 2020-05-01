Like some gum? A book? Profits are down in the airport gift shop business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Airlines are struggling all over the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while most big-city airports are seeing a fraction of their normal traffic, small- and medium-sized airports like Kern County’s Meadows Field are near-ghost towns.

Few are feeling the silence at the William M. Thomas Terminal quite like one vendor many local air travelers might recognize.

Meet Vivian Yoon, who for 14 years, with her husband Robert, has run Omni Goods, situated right next to the TSA check-in area at the Bill Thomas Terminal.

“We sell mostly souvenir items and T-shirts and ‘The Bakersfield Sound’ book and travelers’ items,” Yoon said. ” … We depend on the local traveler. … No planes, they don’t come in and we don’t have much customers here.”

After six weeks of this, concern is growing for the native of South Korea. She’s not alone. Airports Director Mark Whitsoe says the double whammy of plunging oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have cut traffic by more than half.

“There’s been a significant drop in demand for air travel due to COVID-19,” Whitsoe said. “And I’m waiting for it to recover. And in addition to that, the drop in oil prices also has a role in dropping travelers because we depend on the business travel from the oil industry.”

Where before Meadows Field had seven or eight arrivals and per day and seven or eight departures, Witsoe says, it’s down to three or four of each. And instead of 60 or 70 passengers on each of those commuter jets, it’s down into the 15 to 20 range.

That’s a reflection of a dismal economy that’s hurting everyone, from the largest companies in the city right on down to mom-and-pop operations like that of Vivian Yoon, one of the first faces air-traveling visitors are likely to see.

But things have slowed to a crawl, and Yoon is one of many at Meadows Field waiting for COVID-19 to pass on through so they can get back to business.

At least they’re using the down time wisely. Like many local businesses in holding patterns these days, Meadows Field is taking the opportunity to renovate and make improvements