Turkey vows to tackle violence after woman’s brutal killing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s ruling party has vowed to tackle violence against women and children after the brutal killing of a woman in front of her 10-year-old daughter appalled the country.

Emine Bulut, 38, was stabbed in the neck by her former husband at a restaurant in Kirikkale, in central Turkey, on Aug. 18. A video posted on social media reportedly shows her crying: “I don’t want to die” as her traumatized daughter shouts: “Mommy, please don’t die.”

Bulut’s final words “I don’t want to die” have been trending on social media, with users calling for harsher measures to tackle domestic violence.

Omer Celik, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, said after a party meeting on Friday that “we have to shake the earth” to halt violence against women.