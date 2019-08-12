The Latest: Balkans sizzle under summer sun, warning issued

A man holds a sunshade on the sandbank on Danube river in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Hot weather has set in with temperatures rising up to 37 Celsius (98,6 Fahrenheit) in Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

GENEVA (AP) — The Latest on weather in Europe (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The Balkans are sizzling under scorching heat, with authorities warning people to stay indoors.

In Bosnia and Croatia on Monday, temperatures soared to over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest so far in the region this summer.

In the southern Bosnian town of Mostar, temperatures reached 42 C (107.6 F ) on Monday.

In downtown Belgrade, the Serbian capital, streets were unusually empty, with many people cooling down in the Danube and Sava rivers. Cisterns with drinking water were placed in Belgrade parks.

Meteorologists say the temperatures are expected to drop later this week, with possible severe thunderstorms forecast throughout the region.

___

3:35 p.m.

Authorities in Switzerland are searching for a man and a girl missing since Sunday after their car was swept away by a flash flood caused by heavy rain in the Swiss Alps.

Police in the southern canton (state) of Valais said Monday they have little hope of finding the 37-year-old man and the 6-year-old girl alive. More than 70 rescuers including a helicopter crew searched for them through the night.

Videos posted online showed a wave of water, mud and debris crashing down the Losentze River near the village of Chamoson.

Authorities say a second car that was also swept away has been found, but nobody was inside that vehicle.