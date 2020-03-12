Skull of smallest-known dinosaur found in 99-million-year-old amber

World News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine, trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber. Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found.

It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today.

Its head was the size of a thumbnail.The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth, and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like. Despite its tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator.

A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News