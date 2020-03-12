Skull of smallest-known dinosaur found in 99-million-year-old amber

(CNN) — The complete skull of a previously unknown species of bird-like dinosaur was found in a Myanmar mine, trapped in a chunk of 99-million-year-old amber. Researchers say it’s a fossil of the smallest dinosaur ever found.

It’s smaller than the size of the tiniest hummingbird alive today.

Its head was the size of a thumbnail.The jaw was packed with more than 100 serrated teeth, and its eyes were bulging and lizard-like. Despite its tiny stature, researchers say the creature was likely a predator.

A paper on the fascinating find was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.