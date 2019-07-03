Search at Renault linked to ex-chief’s Versailles dinner

PARIS (AP) — French investigators are searching the headquarters of Renault as part of a probe linked to the financing of former chairman Carlos Ghosn’s 2016 marriage reception at the Chateau of Versailles.

The group confirmed that a search at its headquarters outside Paris began about 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) Wednesday and that it was “fully cooperating.”

Renault had alerted judicial authorities in February after an internal investigation showed that Ghosn had personally benefited from a philanthropic deal with Versailles.The chateau valued the use of space for the lavish dinner at the royal estate in Oct. 2016 at 50,000 euros, saying it was a legal counterpart to the 2.3 million-euro deal.

Ghosn was arrested in November in Japan on charges of understating his income at Japanese carmaker Nissan, which he also led.