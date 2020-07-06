Breaking News
UPDATE: Police arrest Inglewood man for murder, sexual assault in connection to missing 13-year-old girl, now considered deceased

Man arrested in Germany after estranged wife killed on bus

World News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on a public bus.

Bavarian police said the 27-year-old woman suffered several knife wounds in the attack shortly after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) Monday in the town of Oberguenzburg.

In a statement, police said that the victim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, who had fled on foot, was arrested on the edge of town. He was known to police from a previous assault on his wife in November.

In 2018, 123 women in Germany were killed by their current or former partners.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story