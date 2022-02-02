Leader of Canada’s Conservative party ousted after vote by party’s lawmakers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Imelda Ceja, a California Board of Registered Nursing Member, Kern County Public Health Project Specialist, and Labor Leader announced her run Thursday for the California's 16th Senate District in hopes to unseat Republican Shannon Grove.

“I am running for California State Senate to stand up for the Central Valley and to give a voice to the families, communities, and neighborhoods that are trying to recover from the pandemic,” Ceja said.