Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial, issued an apology Monday for videos presented during a ceremony attended by world leaders last month, saying they included “a number of inaccuracies.”

Dan Michman, head of Yad Vashem's International Institute for Holocaust Research, said in a statement that several short films aired at the World Holocaust Forum that were meant to give a summary of World War II “included a number of inaccuracies that resulted in a partial and unbalanced presentation of the historical facts.”