Instagram is currently down for users across the world.

Users may see a “couldn’t refresh feed” message the next time they visit the popular social media app.

According to DownDetector, tens of thousands of reports of Instagram being down have come in since 2 p.m. ET.

According to the DownDetector map, which uses the geolocation data linked with the social media posts, major metropolitan area in the US and Europe are most impacted.



No other information is available at this time.