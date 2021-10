BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coronavirus continues to cast a shadow over Kern County. While local case numbers and hospitalization rates are gradually declining, intensive care units are struggling to treat a flood of COVID patients who are fighting for their very lives. State data says 72 people are grappling with life-threatening sickness in Kern's intensive care units … leaving just 19 ICU beds in the county. Some local hospitals say they don't have enough nurses to treat all the Kern residents landing in the hospital with the coronavirus.

"In the Central Valley and in Bakersfield we're short on nurses," said Bruce Peters, President and CEO of Mercy Hospital Bakersfield. "We still have our help from the national guard and the state traveling agencies for help with staffing."

"How many nurses from the state and national guard are helping out in local hospitals?" asked 17's Moses Small.