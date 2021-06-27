Hurricane Enrique sweeping close to Mexico’s southwest coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season swept close to Mexico’s southwestern coast Sunday, and forecasters warned of the danger of potentially dangerous flash floods and mudslides as strong winds and heavy rains hit coastal areas.

Hurricane Enrique, which formed Saturday, had maximum sustained winds around 90 mph (150 kph) late Sunday as it stayed out at sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center said “little change in strength” was expected during Sunday night. ‘’Enrique is then expected to begin weakening on Monday and continue to weaken through early this week” as it keeps farther from the coast, it said.

Enrique was on a path that could take it to the southern end of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula as a tropical storm by midweek.

The storm’s core was about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the bulge on the coast south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

The hurricane center said Enrique could drop 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain, with isolated maximums of 18 inches (45 centimeters), over Colima state and coastal sections of the states of Jalisco, Michoacan and northern Guerrero.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes. A tropical storm warning was posted from Punta San Telmo to Playa Perula and from Cabo Corrientes to Punta Mita.

Mexico’s Defense Department has said troops were being deployed to aid civilians in advance of the storm.