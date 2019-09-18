Hiker rescued after crawling for two days with broken bones

BRISBANE, Australia (KRON) – An experienced hiker who crawled for days through Australian terrain with a broken leg and arm after falling down a waterfall and losing his cell phone has been rescued and is recovering in the hospital.

According to Queensland Government Air, 54-year-old Neil Parker was rescued Tuesday morning from Mount Nebo.

He told reporters he started the hike on Sunday around Cabbage Tree Creek and that it should have taken him roughly three hours if everything went accordingly.

The Washington Post reports Parker slipped on a rock and fell down a waterfall about an hour and forty minutes into his hike, landing at the bottom after bouncing off multiple ledges.

The Post reported Parker tried to use his cell phone but he had no service and ultimately dropped it in the creek by accident.

Parker was able to splint his broken leg with walking poles and snake bit bandages he had in his hiking backpack.

Earlier today the QGAir Brisbane Rescue Helicopter, Rescue 500,was tasked to the Mt Nebo area to search for a bushwalker who had been missing since Sunday. The bushwalker had fallen from a waterfall and had sustained serious injuries. He was located by QGAir crew under a tree in a small clearing nearing the end of our first search. Our patient crawled to this position over 2 days in significant pain and was lucky to be found. He was winched to the helicopter and flown to hospital for further treatment.Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS)Queensland Police Service#thisisrsq #rescue500 #Rescuehelicopter Posted by Queensland Government Air on Monday, September 16, 2019

Parker told the Post he dragged himself along a creek, taking two days to cover a route he had previously walked in 40 minutes before he fell down the waterfall.

Parker told reporters that he barely slept but was able to drink water from a nearby creek and had his own food supplies, according to CNN.

The Queensland Government Air Service started a search on Monday after he failed to turn up for work and his boss called his ex-wife, who reported him missing.

Rescuers found Parker underneath a tree in a small clearing near the end of their first search.

He was then flown by helicopter to the nearby hospital for treatment.

