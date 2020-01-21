Hero dog searches for koalas who have survived Australia fires

Hero dog Smudge is on the hunt for surviving wildlife in Australia amid the recent fires.

Smudge is a rescue dog trained to follow the scent of koalas, one of many “good boys” who are being deployed in the country’s Blue Mountains region to sniff out koalas who may have survived the fires.

“One of the challenges we face in the Blue Mountains area is they’re really difficult habitats to survey for koalas. The trees are really big and the canopy can be really dense, and you can’t see them by looking,” said Kellie Leigh, a researcher with the San Diego Zoo. Leigh is responsible for deploying the koala dogs.

Leigh said detection dogs have been determined to be the most effective method for finding the animals. If they find any koala excrement, an intense search is conducted in the area to locate the koala.

“If we…use people looking for scats, it’ll take three people an hour or so,” she said. “A dog will do double that area in five minutes and find more scats, so they’re incredibly useful out here.”