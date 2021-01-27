German governor apologizes for ‘little Merkel’ comment

Thuringia’s state governor Bodo Ramelow holds his glasses during a break as part of a special plenary session of the Thuringian parliament in Erfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. State governor Ramelow has apologized for referring to her as “little Merkel” during a recent online event, saying he had unintentionally displayed macho behavior. (Michael Reichel/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A German state governor has apologized for referring to Chancellor Angela Merkel as “little Merkel” during a recent online event, saying he had unintentionally displayed macho behavior.

Bodo Ramelow, who governs the state of Thuringia, told German weekly Die Zeit that he greatly regretted using the term “Merkelchen” while talking chatting with other politicians and the public on the social networking app Clubhouse.

Die Zeit on Wednesday quoted Ramelow saying that he should have used the diminutive form in reference to male politicians. “Instead, I spoke about a woman. That was dumb and appeared disrespectful,” he said.

Ramelow, a member of the Left Party, said he had since apologized personally to Merkel.

The 64-year-old has also faced criticism for playing the game “Candy Crush” during lengthy video meetings with Merkel and other governors to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. He defended playing games on his smartphone, saying he only did so during lulls in the meeting when others were replying to emails or going outside to smoke.