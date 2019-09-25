Explosion hits riot police bus in southern Turkey; 5 wounded

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a bomb exploded in southern Adana province, wounding five people.

The governor’s office in Adana said Wednesday the explosion went off as a riot police bus passed. The statement said a police officer was among the wounded. Images of the explosion’s aftermath showed a badly damaged bus.

Turkey has been hit by a string of bombings by outlawed Kurdish militants and the Islamic State group starting in 2015, killing hundreds. Attacks decreased after 2017.

Two anti-terrorism prosecutors were assigned to the case, according to Anadolu news agency quoting Adana’s chief prosecutor. Prosecutor Omer Faruk Yurdagul said they were investigating the type of explosive and said initial findings pointed to an extremist attack.