Dog jumps into action during owner’s medical emergency

OTTAWA, Canada (CTV/NBC News) — A Canadian family is grateful after the family dog and two neighbors saved their daughter during a sudden medical emergency.

Clover is a one and a half year old Maremma mix. Haley Moore and her family rescued Clover as a puppy and this week she returned the favor.

“All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and being really confused; just like what is going on?” Haley Moore said.

Moore was walking through her Stittsville neighborhood with Clover when she had a sudden seizure. With no one around, Clover sprung into action. First checking on Haley, then watching as a car passed by.

After freeing herself from the leash, Clover forced the next vehicle to stop and help.

Dryden Oatway immediately stopped to help. He was impressed by the dog’s actions.

“Clover, actually blocked my way,” he said. “She kind of backed into the road to block my truck.”

Moore was treated by paramedics, although they don’t know what caused the seizure, Moore knows if it happens again, Clover is there to protect her.

“I feel 10 times safer and I know she will be there for me,” she said.