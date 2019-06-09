Death toll in Danube River tour boat collision rises to 20

Specialists prepare a 200-ton lift capacity crane named Clark Adam for retrieving the sunk shipwreck at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the deadly boat accident in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 8, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists was crashed by a large river cruise ship and sank in the River Danube on May 29. The body of seven tourists on board were retrieved on that night, seven tourists survived, 21 persons, including the two Hungarian crews went missing. Twelve more victims have been found and identified since then. (Balazs Mohai/MTI via AP)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police say the body of another South Korean tourist has been recovered following the May 29 accident in which a sightseeing boat sank in seconds after colliding with a cruise ship on the Danube River, raising the confirmed death toll to 20.

Police said Sunday that they are still searching for seven other South Koreans and the sunken tour boat’s captain.

Police said the body of the South Korean woman was found at the town of Szazhalombatta, about 29 kilometers (18 miles) downstream from the scene of the collision in Budapest, near the Hungarian Parliament building.

Only seven people, all South Koreans, were rescued.

A huge floating crane is in place at Margit Bridge as preparations continue to lift the boat off the river floor.