Cyprus court adjourns Brit teen’s false rape case for 1 week

Elite police unit officers escort a 19-year old British woman, with head covered, from the Famagusta court in Paralimni, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after her case was postponed. The British woman faces a public nuisance charge after she admitted that her accusation that 12 Israeli teens raped her at a popular resort town was untrue. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Tuesday adjourned for one week the legal proceedings against a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge after admitting to falsely accusing a dozen Israelis of raping her at a Cypriot hotel.

Andreas Pittadjis, the lawyer for the British woman, says a judge granted his request for the adjournment until Aug. 7 so that he and his client can study all the evidence that police investigators have amassed.

Pittadjis said his client will “most likely” enter a plea to the charge at her next court appearance, but wouldn’t say how she would plead. The charge carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a 1,700 euro ($1,890) fine.

The lawyer said the woman has consented to remain in police detention until Aug. 7.

Pittadjis was highly critical of leaked video footage allegedly showing the British woman having sex with several young men, calling the leak “a much more serious criminal offense” than the charge his client faces.

Cyprus police on Sunday freed the remaining seven of 12 Israelis who were initially arrested on July 17 after the British woman said she was raped at the same hotel where she and the suspects were staying.

Police have said the woman voluntarily recanted her rape allegation.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the woman allegedly told investigators she filed the rape report because she was “angry and insulted” that some of the Israelis allegedly recorded video of her having sex with a number of them.