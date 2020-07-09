Bolivian president has COVID-19 as virus hits region’s elite

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez, center left, wearing a face mask as a measure to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, takes part in a procession marking Corpus Christi, which commemorates the biblical transubstantiation of bread and wine into the body and blood of Christ, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, June 11, 2020. Due to the pandemic the religious holiday was arranged to encourage faithful to stay home offering an online Mass and the procession to be escorted by members of the military. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Interim Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez announced Thursday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the third Latin American leader to be infected in recent weeks.

Áñez said she will continue to work from isolation amid a spike in cases in the Andean nation, which has banned mass gatherings to try to limit the spread of the virus, which can cause the sometimes deadly COVID-19 disease.

“I feel good, I feel strong,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Other Latin American leaders who have had bouts with COVID-19 include Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Bolivia is scheduled to hold a presidential election Sept. 6. Áñez is a candidate but is trailing in the polls.