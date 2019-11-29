Baby panda hiccups while falling asleep

BERLIN (NBC)—Berlin’s main zoo has released a new video of one of their twin panda cubs hiccuping while trying to fall asleep.

The zoo said that the two cubs each now weigh about eleven pounds, are three months old and are developing well.

Zookeepers initially hand fed the cubs with bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng, but they now feed on their own.

She and the father came to Germany from China two years ago.

There are fewer than 2,000 of the endangered pandas estimated alive in the wild today.

The cubs have not yet been named or shown to the public.