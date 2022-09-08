PARIS (AP) — A French police officer was in custody Thursday after shooting to death a driver who failed to obey an order to stop, the latest in a string of events that are raising questions about the use of deadly force by French police.

They are also calling attention to the use of vehicles as weapons. The latest incident took place Wednesday in the southern city of Nice as the trial for the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice started this week in Paris.

Police authorities said the driver refused to obey an order to stop after officers noted he was dangerously driving but he instead accelerated to flee.

Deputy prosecutor of Nice Maud Marty said at some point the car “turned back to be in front of the police car and rammed into it twice.” She said the officer fired a single shot at the driver.

A video on the social media show the car, in front of the damaged police vehicle, driving backwards while an officer in the street points his gun at the driver’s window. The officer shoots just after the driver appears to stop the car.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi thanked police officers on Twitter.

“In front of a driver who deliberately drove toward them, they had to use their weapon to neutralize him,” he wrote. “Refusals to obey are multiplying,”

In another incident Wednesday in the western city of Rennes, a 22-year-old woman was killed after police opened fire on the car she was in during an anti-drug operation. The driver of the car was wounded.

Earlier this year, a French police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting dead two men in a car as they sought to escape a police check on the Pont-Neuf bridge in central Paris, on the night of French President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection.

News broadcaster France Info said, according to its own count in the absence of recent official statistics, nine people have been killed by police in similar situations this year. Last year, four people were shot dead in such circumstances, according to police figures.