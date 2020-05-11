Wonderful company restructuring about 1% of workforce because of COVID-19 impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company says it is restructuring about 1% of its workforce because of financial impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The restructuring will affect about 100 of its 10,000 employees companywide. The company doesn’t say which employees would be affected.

In a statement, the company said to manage the uncertainty of economic impacts from the coronavirus, it will “streamline our operation so that we can do more with less, both now and in the future.”

17 News has learned that the restructuring includes permanent layoffs and some employees being placed on paid leave.

Read the statement from the Wonderful Company below: