The body of the woman pulled from the canal near California and Q Street Thursday morning has been identified.

Sarah Anne Meyers, 43, was a Bakersfield resident, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The Bakersfield Police got the call of a body in a canal in the 700 block of California Avenue just after 7 a.m. Thursday. The body was taken out of the canal by 7:45 a.m.

The cause and manner of death is still pending until a postmortem examination is conducted by the coroner.