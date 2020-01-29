Woman takes legal action against county for the growing number of homeless

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET) – A Southwest Bakersfield woman says she is terrified at the growing number of homeless people in her area. She says the city is to blame for it and now she’s taking legal action.

Lynda Boudreaux has lived at Stockdale Gardens in Southwest Bakersfield for 21 years.

“It’s always been a very quiet place,” said Boudreaux. “It’s always been a pretty comfortable place to live.”

Until construction across the street got started.

“Broken windows, screens removed, having them passed away in the driveway, defecating in the property,” Boudreaux.

She adds Centennial Corridor construction has drastically increased homelessness around her home. Boudreaux and her children are in constant fear.

“I feel like I’m under attack” Boudreaux. “I used to be very comfortable and now I’m on guard more than I ever wanted to be.”

Across the street from her, at The Luggage Center, Ken Silber says he shares the same frustration.

“It’s the trash, the constant litter, the disrespect, the confrontation,” said Silber.

He adds the property’s landlord has had to install a security system, new fencing and bars on the windows as a result of increased vandalism to their store.

“Most of my client is mature or retired and they don’t want to come out passed 3 or 4 p.m,” said Silber.

Two weeks ago Boudreaux filed a claim against Kern County over the increase in homelessness around the area.

“It’s for them to realize that the homeless population is interfering with people’s everyday lives, everyday business,” said Boudreaux.

The county responded by saying it was not involved with the project and denied her claim. Boudreaux plans to file a claim with the city of Bakersfield instead.

“I live in a paranoid state and I don’t like that at all,” said Boudreaux.