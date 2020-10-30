Woman recently diagnosed with breast cancer starts battle against disease

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– 31-year-old Allison Tate was diagnosed with the BRCA-1 gene six years ago. Since then, she has been proactive in checking herself regularly and going in yearly for an MRI. Two days after her scan this year, she got a call that they found something.

That something turned out to be triple negative invasive ductal breast cancer grade three in her right breast. Doctors conducted two biopsies, one on her right breast where a 1.5 centimeter lump was discovered and her lymph nods.

Tate’s form of breast cancer is rather aggressive and can spread easily, so doctors worked fast to get her treatment started. In three weeks, she went from being diagnosed with breast cancer to starting chemotherapy this Thursday.

Tate says it’s been hard waiting around to start treatment, she’s ready to put this in the past. She says it’s all about firsts for her as she continues on her road to recovery. Now, she can check the first chemotherapy off the list.

Because of Allison’s condition, she will be out of work during her treatment. To help with costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the growing medical expenses.

