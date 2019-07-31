Woman pleads not guilty to murder in 3-month-old’s 2008 death

Lachella Grayson covers her face with a sheet of paper as she stands next to a public defender during her arraignment Wednesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges Wednesday in connection with the death of a 3-month-old girl who died in 2008.

Lachella Grayson, 42, held a sheet of paper to her face as she was arraigned on the charges in Superior Court. She was ordered held on $1 million bail and is next due in court Aug. 9.

An investigation began Dec. 4, 2008, when police were called to a home in the 3700 block of Soranno Avenue for a report of a baby not breathing.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and investigators said she had injuries consistent with child abuse. She died four days later.

Two pathologists determined the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a court document. Grayson was the only adult with the baby during the time period in which the child was injured, it says.

It’s unclear from the document why it took 11 years to bring charges against Grayson.