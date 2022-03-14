BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman struck and killed while riding a bicycle on South Union Avenue last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was Raven Mora, 30, of Bakersfield, according to the coroner’s office.

On March 7, just after 3 a.m. Mora was riding southbound on South Union Avenue in the slow lane when a vehicle struck her from behind and fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mora died at the scene.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs contributed to this accident at this time, according to CHP.