Woman killed in Greyhound bus shooting traveled to U.S. for work

Note: This article is from the El Heraldo newspaper in Colombia. The newspaper has allowed KGET to publish an English version of the article.

The woman who was killed in the Greyhound bus shooting, Lurvis Vence Jiménez, is from the city of Molino in the state of La Guajira, Colombia.

According to her parents, the 51-year-old woman traveled to the United States in search of better economic opportunities. She is described as a strong hard-working woman who leaves behind three adult children, Orlando, Francisco and Edilsa who are professionals in their respective fields.

Those who knew her say she left Colombia full of hope, aspiring to keep working as she had done all her life for the benefit of her children, alongside her ex-husband. The two separated a few years ago. She would make and sell food on the street such as empanadas and other dishes.

“She was an entrepreneur, who gave all for her children with a desire to serve others and willing to do all types of work,” said one of her relatives.

She had traveled to the United States several times and when she came back to her beloved town, she would have many stories to tell about her experiences. But this time she wasn’t able to do that, because she lost her life inside that bus that took her to final destiny.

To see the original article, visit https://bit.ly/2SjGNKJ.