Woman in custody after allegedly stealing CHP vehicle

A woman was taken into in custody Saturday after she allegedly stole a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, around noon Saturday, CHP officers were detaining a woman when she managed to take off in their Ford Explorer.

KCSO deputies found it near the intersection of Highway 178 and Lake Isabella Boulevard.

Deputies then spotted the woman running from the scene.

She was taken into custody.

KCSO officials say the CHP is now investigating the crime, and charges are still pending.