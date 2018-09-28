Woman hit while crossing the street with stroller, suffers major injuries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 72-year-old woman pushing a stroller was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Northeast Bakersfield.

The woman suffered major injuries, according to officials on scene. The boy in the stroller, 3 to 4 years old, was not injured but he was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the two were crossing River Boulevard near Noble Avenue at a location without a pedestrian crossing sign. The driver of the vehicle involved is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Following the crash, the roadway was closed. It has since reopened.

California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department are on scene.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.