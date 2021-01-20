Woman charged in deadly 2020 stabbing arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jennifer Maldonado, a woman wanted for several months after a fatal stabbing in Bakersfield, has been arrested.

She was booked into jail Wednesday night.

Maldonado has been wanted since May for the murder of Angelina Marie Carmen Betz. According to BPD, the 26-year-old Betz was stabbed after an altercation on East 9th Street. At the time, neighbors told 17 News it sounded like a large fight.

As she was being driven to a hospital the vehicle she was in crashed at the intersection of Niles Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, but police believe it was the stab wound that killed her.

Maldonado is due in court Friday.