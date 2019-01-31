Woman approached by naked man in a car, Bakersfield College says

Bakersfield College alerted students about a naked man that pulled up to a woman at the campus and asked her if she wanted a ride.

The college notified students of the incident Thursday morning, but doesn’t say what time the alleged incident occurred.

The alert described the man as white, between 30 and 35 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes and clean-shaven. The car was described as a newer white Chevrolet GMC full-size crew cab truck.

The car was last seen leaving the campus toward the University Avenue and Haley Street parking lot.

The college reminds students to report suspicious activity to the college’s Office of Public Safety at 395-4554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.