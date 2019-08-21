Witnesses submit declarations in support of activist David Abbasi

As the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office take cannabis activist David Abbasi to court to seize his firearms, some witnesses in the case are coming to Abbasi’s defense, according to new documents obtained by 17 News.

The documents are declarations, under oath, by five witnesses who say they know Abbasi, including an ex girlfriend who insists Abbasi is not a threat.

Sonia Rodriguez, who said she has known Abbasi for the last five years, and dated him for about a year, wrote “David is a good man and he is not a dangerous person. He is a stable person and has been good to me. He never would hurt someone physically.”

Attorneys for local law enforcement are going after Abbasi’s five guns — three handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun — all purchased legally between 2018 and 2019.

Clarissa Zaragoza, who said she’s known Abbasi for three years from their work together at Green Cross Collective, described Abbasi as “a caring and generous person” who she “feels safe around.”

Evan Cook, who wrote in the documents that he has known Abbasi for roughly a year and a half, said he has “never witnessed any violent or aggressive behaviors from David that would lead me to believe he is a threat to himself or others.”

“I have never seen him aggressive and violent,” wrote Megan Redman. She described David as a friend for the last five years.

However, attorneys representing BPD and KCSO beg to differ. They have argued in court that Abbasi poses a threat to himself and to others, arguing his behaviors and characteristics are strikingly similar to that of mass shooters before they act.

Attorney H.A. Sala, representing Detective Daniel Brewer of the Bakersfield Police Department, argued in court that Abbasi’s behavior in recent months has raised red flags about his emotional state.

Law enforcement officials point to Abbasi’s outburst at a Board of Supervisors meeting last spring, in which he quoted the following line from the Pulp Fiction film.

“I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know I am the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you!”

A murder takes place immediately after the line is delivered in the movie.

“I want people to know I am an honest and ethical person,” Abbasi said during an interview with 17 News. “Their accusations are baseless,” he continued. “I have not been a threat and I have not been a violent person in the past.”

The next court date in this case is set for Monday, August 26.