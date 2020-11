BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The winners have been announced for the Thankful for our Teachers giveaway.

Cornerstone Mortgage announced the winners on its Facebook page as being Mrs. Kathy, Ms. Marie and Ms. Lora, all whom were nominated by community members for going above the call of duty during the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners are set to claim their prizes tomorrow, which includes a day of pampering at local businesses such as Brushed Pretty, The Youthology and Superior Smiles Dentistry.