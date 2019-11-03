Wings n Wheels event held to benefit Minter Field Air Museum

History buffs and vintage lovers gathered for the Wing n’ Wheels event held in Shafter on Saturday.

Attendees were able to see more than 150 aircrafts, including vintage warbirds.

The car and vintage bike show displayed more than 500 models.

Live bands, including the Rayford Brothers and Loner entertained guests.

The event also featured a pin-up contest!

“For the residents of Kern County, they really need to come out and appreciate the history that they have right here in their own backyard,” said California Pinups and Patriots Commander Shelley Coffey.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Minter Field Air Museum.

Coffey said the museum runs entirely on donations.