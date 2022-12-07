BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a shipment of wine bottles caught fire Tuesday night on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10 p.m., the driver of the semi truck called 911 to report his trailer was on fire on the off-ramp of Highway 58 and Towerline Road. The Kern County Fire Department responded to put out the flames, but once they learned what was inside, crews said they had to let the trailer burn to prevent the wine from spreading, CHP said.

It is unknown what caused the fire or how much wine was inside.

The intersection was temporarily closed while crews cleared the area. No injuries were reported.