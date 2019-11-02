Windy Wednesday caused significant damage to public and private property, city says

A wind storm that struck Bakersfield earlier this week caused significant damage, according to the city.

Recreation and Parks Department staff responded to 28 locations across the city on Wednesday to investigate reports of tree issues, including several downed trees that damaged city and private property.

City crews also had to deal with downed power lines, structure and vegetation fires as well as vehicle rescues.

The Bakersfield Fire Department received 534 calls between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a significant increase from the average of about 250 calls for service on a Wednesday, the city said.

Three BFD crews assisted the Kern County Fire Department in responding to calls. KCFD said that from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the dispatch center received 1,259 emergency calls in the county, an increase from a daily average of around 700 calls.