Wiley and May Louise Jones Gallery to present 2020 Bakersfield College Art Student Exhibition online

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The directors of Wiley and May Louise Jones Gallery have announced they will present the 2020 Bakersfield College Art Student Exhibition online.

According to the Wiley and May Louise Jones Gallery, the exhibit includes student made artwork created in Bakersfield College art courses in media ranging from charcoal drawings, acrylic paintings, photography, graphic design, ceramics, video and many others.

The Jones Gallery mentioned this will be the first digital exhibition held.

They said the exhibit represents the commitment and strength of our students in the face of uncertain times.

“This show also displays how Bakersfield College students are leading the way in building a sense of community while we adjust to new norms of social interaction in the age of social distancing,” said the Jones Galley’s press release.

You can find the Wiley and May Louise Jones Gallery on Tumblr, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.