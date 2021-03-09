Wife of Bakersfield fire captain rescues injured duck

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wife of a Bakersfield fire captain rescued an injured duck on Monday.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said in a social media post that Laura Ortiz was driving down Panama Road when she spotted a duck moving slowly in the middle lanes. She stopped traffic and rescued the injured duck.

The department said she immediately drove the duck to Fire Station No. 9, where her husband — Capt. Tim Ortiz — was on duty. The crew removed a hair band that was constricting the duck’s airway, according to BFD.

The department said the crew notified Animal Control and the Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary. Off-duty Capt. Jason Lawson and his wife Jennefer agreed to take the duck to provide treatment and care at their sanctuary.

Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization located in Tehachapi that provides food and shelter to animals.

“We are happy to report that ‘Panama’ is doing well and living large in his new home,” BFD said.