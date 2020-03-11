WHO says coronavirus outbreak can be called a pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California sent letters Wednesday to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement -- including officials in Bakersfield -- saying a plan must be developed for the prevention and management of the new coronavirus at its detention centers.

The ACLU has asked for meetings with ICE officials to discuss how the agency is protecting the health of those in custody as well as those working in detention centers, it said in a news release.