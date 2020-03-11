WHO says coronavirus outbreak can be called a pandemic

KGET 17
by: NBC NEWS
(NBC NEWS) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that the new coronavirus outbreak “can be characterized as a pandemic.”
🚨 BREAKING 🚨"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020
