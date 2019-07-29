Who are the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Three people were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening.

A six-year-old boy, 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were killed, authorities said in a press conference Monday morning.

6-year-old Stephen Romero

Stephen Romero (Photo provided by family)

The family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero confirmed his identity to KRON4 Sunday night.

Romero’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, said he was “always kind, happy and, you know, playful.”

“This is really hard, there’s no words to describe (it),” she said. “He was such a happy kid, I don’t think that this is fair.”

Romero was at the festival with his mother and grandmother, who were also shot but are expected to survive.

13-year-old Keyla Salazar, of San Jose

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the 13-year-old victim as Keyla Salazar Monday afternoon.

Salazar was a resident of San Jose.

Keyla Salazar (Photo: GoFundMe)

Trevor Irby, man in his 20s

Trevor Irby

The president of Keuka College in New York identified one of the victims as Trevor Irby.

Irby was a biology major who graduated in 2017. According to Irby’s Facebook page, he also graduated from Romulus High School.

Others injured

The shooting left multiple people injured.

According to Joy Alexiou, the public information officer for the Santa Clara County Health System, a total of 19 victims were treated at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and St. Louise Hospital.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center still has five patients in their care.

One patient is listed in serious condition, one in critical condition, and one in fair condition. The other two requested not to have any information be released about them.

St. Louise Hospital no longer has any patients from this incident. One of the victims taken to St. Louise was pronounced dead.

Between the two hospitals, 11 patients had gunshot wounds and eight were injured with non-gunshot related wounds.

Alexiou explains that the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is a Level 1 trauma center and was well prepared for dealing with the shooting victims.

The 19 patients treated at these centers range from age 12 to 69-years-old.

No other information about the victims has been released other than their condition at this time.

The exact number of people who were injured remains unclear as some were taken to other hospitals or trauma centers.

Authorities are still working to determine what the gunman’s motive was.

Counseling support is being offered at Live Oaks School in Morgan Hill and Christopher School in Gilroy.

For other counseling support, you can call 1-800-704-7900.

Check back for updates as this story develops