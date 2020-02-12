Whiskey Flat Days to be held in Kernville this weekend

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Take a trip back to the Wild West and experience the history of Kern County this weekend.

Whiskey Flat Days is happening in downtown Kernville, with festivities kicking off on Friday. The annual event includes a parade, rodeos, music and more to celebrate the town’s western heritage.

See the full schedule below:

Friday, Feb. 14

Street Dance: SoCal country band Red Headed Strangers will perform at 5 p.m. at Circle Park.

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. – Whiskey Flat Days Parade: Grand Marshal is Kern County Supervisor Mick Gleason.

12 p.m. – Schoeppner Amusement Carnival opens on Kern River Drive.

12 p.m. – Music: The band Backflow on the main stage on Tobias Rd.

1 p.m. – Wild West Daze Rodeo: The Rodeo will be held at the McNally Rodeo Arena. There will be Open team roping, bull riding, hide race, open barrel race, junior barrel race, calf scramble, sheep riding and more.

1 p.m. – Whiskey Flat Encampment opens: Cowboy and Mountain Man Encampments on Scodie Avenue across from the Rodeo Grounds. You’ll see history and gunfights. There will be a Wells Fargo station and eatery, chuck wagon cook’n and coffee, horse trader and livery. There’ll be a horse shoe’n and horse doctor’n, the Whiskey Flats Saloon, a Justice of the Peace, a saddle maker and leather craft, a bath house, beautifier and hygienist, storytellers of the Old West, mining and sawmill demonstrations and a Civil War Confederate camp.

2 p.m. – “First Heat” frog jumping contest: Held on the Contest Stage on Piute Road.

4 p.m. – Music: Backflow is on the main stage.

Sunday, Feb. 16

8 a.m. – Whiskey Flat Encampment opens

9 a.m. – Music: Kern River Band on the Main Stage.

10 a.m. – Schoeppner Amusement Carnival opens on Kern River Drive

11 a.m. – “Final Heat” frog jumpin’ contest on the Contest Stage

11 a.m. – Costume Contest: Sign ups for the adult and child 1860s-era costume contest begin on the Main Stage. Judging starts at noon.

1 p.m. – Wild West Daze Rodeo at the McNally Rodeo Arena

1 p.m. – Whiskerino contest: Sign up before judging starts at 1:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – Pet Parade contest: Sign up before judging begins at 2:30 p.m.

3 p.m. – Whiskey Flat Mayor campaign winner announced at the Main Stage

4 p.m. – Music: Kern River Band on the Main Stage.