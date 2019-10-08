Whiskey company unveils cocktail capsules that resemble detergent pods

A brand of whiskey is introducing a capsule collection that look a lot like detergent pods. 

Glenlivet, a 195-year-old scotch whiskey distillery, has introduced edible cocktail capsules. The pods themselves are made of seaweed. Inside is 23 millimeters of Glenlivet whiskey in three flavors. 

According to video posted on the company’s social media accounts, you just bite into the pod and get a burst of cocktail ingredients in your mouth. The availability is very limited, Glenlivet said. 

They are only currently available at one London bar as part of London Cocktail Week, which ends this Sunday.

