Where is my stimulus check? Here are are some answers

(WRIC) — Millions of people already got their COVID-19 stimulus checks, but many are still hitting refresh on their back accounts waiting for their payment.

The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.

How much money will I receive?

The IRS says most Americans making under $75,000 a year are guaranteed the $1,200, plus $500 for each dependent child under the age of 17. Married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.

What if I did not file my taxes in 2018 or 2019?

The IRS recommends that you file your taxes as soon as possible to get the economic relief check.

I don’t file taxes will I still get money?

Yes! People who are not required to file a tax return — such as low-income tax payers, some senior citizens, Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities — will just need to fill out the IRS Non-Filers form online.

If am collection Social Security checks, will I receive a stimulus check?

The IRS will use the information from Social Security statements to send the $1200 checks to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019, the US Treasury Department said.

If you receive Social Security or disability benefits and you have a qualifying child, you need to fill out the IRS-Non Filers tool to receive that extra $500.

What is the “Get My Payment” tool?

The IRS launched a tool to let you track your stimulus check. Many people have reached out to 8News wondering where their money is and reporting issues when using the tool.

Through this tool, you’ll be able to track the status of your payment by entering your Social Security Number, date of birth, and mailing address.

The application will be able to give you the following information:

Payment status

Payment type

Whether the IRS needs more information, including bank account information

When will my direct deposit hit?

In mid-April, the Department of Treasury said all direct deposit payments to all eligible people would be completed within the next 4 to 5 weeks. There is no specific day on when it will show up on your account.

A representative from the IRS said stimulus checks for those on Supplemental Security Income will “generally” receive checks mid-May

What do I do if my check was deposited into the wrong account?

Call your bank and let them know this happened. If you received your tax return through a temporary direct deposit account and your check was rejected that money will be sent back to the IRS. You should receive a paper check within the next few weeks.

What if I don’t have the bank account I used for direct deposit on my tax return anymore?

If you closed your bank account, the bank will reject your direct deposit. You will be mailed a check. Once the IRS has processed your payment, you can’t change your bank account information.

8News spoke to Citi Refund who says people that received their tax returns through a temporary direct deposit account had their stimulus checks rejected because the account doesn’t exist anymore. Explaining what happened and a possible resolution, the Citi Refund manager told 8News money sent back to the IRS will now be sent by paper check by mail — which could take weeks.

I keep getting the “payment status not available” message on the IRS portal, what does that mean?

The IRS says you may receive that message for the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

If you still have questions, the IRS has an online portal that can help with answers.

Nexstar Media Group and The Associated Press contributed to this report.