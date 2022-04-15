(ABC4) – Do you know what to do if you find a kitten that appears to be orphaned or abandoned?

Although the idea of taking a kitten to a shelter seems like a great idea — it’s actually not, says the Best Friends Animal Society, of Utah. A shelter should be the last resort and not a first step.

Imagine yourself on a walk and you hear kitten cries coming from a distance. You spot the baby feline under a bush, scoop it up and rush it to a shelter — bad idea.

Removing the kitten from where you found them can do more harm than good by putting them in even greater danger. Best Friends Animal Society says most orphaned kittens aren’t orphaned at all, so the best thing to do for a healthy kitten is to leave them with their mother.

The mother is often nearby planning to return and care for her babies. Best Friends says the mother is the kitten’s best source of nourishment and can give them better care than even the most attentive human foster.

“Kitten season” is generally spring through fall, when un-spayed female cats have the majority of their litters, and shelters across the country are inundated with kittens, some of whom need round-the-clock care.

Most shelters don’t have the resources, space, staff, or volunteers to provide newborn kittens with the critical care they need.

According to Best Friends, young kittens are at a high risk of dying or being killed in shelters since newborns need to be bottle-fed every two to four hours. Kittens are also extremely fragile and susceptible to illness.

Data from Best Friends shows that two cats are killed for every one dog.

In 2020, nearly 347,000 dogs and cats were killed in America’s animal shelters, of which nearly 70 percent were cats and kittens.

To give newborn kittens the best chance of survival, ask yourself these questions: