Wendy Howard supporters accusing DA’s office of not allowing Howard appear on TV show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A new controversy emerges for supporters of a local mom charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend in Tehachapi.

Wendy Howard, 50, was arrested last year for allegedly shooting and killing 57-year-old Kelly Rees Pitts.

Howard and her family says Pitts was an abusive man and Howard feared for her safety when she confronted him about the abuse in June.

Howard is charged with murder but a judge granted her bond last year. Her family now accuses the district attorney of trying to stop Howard from appearing on a television show by filing a gag order on the case.

“Victims and survivors shouldn’t be silenced, they should be able to tell their story, however way they want,” said Nicole Cook, Howard’s daughter-in-law.

Howard’s trial is set for later this year.