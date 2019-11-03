Wellness block party promotes healthy lifestyle changes

A new kind of block party kicked off in Kern County Saturday, aiming to promote health and wellness.

Heart disease and stroke are the number one killers of men and women in the United States, killing about 2,200 Americans each day.

Saturday’s free, family-friendly event promoted “Life’s Simple Seven,” which are the seven health factors people can improve through lifestyle changes.

The American Heart Association and its local sponsor Adventist Health Bakersfield hosted the event.

17’s chief meteorologist Alissa Carlson emceed the event.

